Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 177.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 357,117 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.22% of SS&C Technologies worth $46,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $62.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.31 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.71.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.