Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,843 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of Monster Beverage worth $42,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.46.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $87.63 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.01. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

