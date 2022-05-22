Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,085,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,539 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $49,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth $71,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $103,000.

INDA stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.33. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

