Bank of Montreal Can Sells 35,146 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,146 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of Eversource Energy worth $46,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,346,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,591,000 after purchasing an additional 126,823 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,730,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,284,000 after purchasing an additional 58,606 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,695,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,234,000 after purchasing an additional 44,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,359,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,938,000 after purchasing an additional 112,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $168,871.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,780.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,374 shares of company stock worth $902,881. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.75.

Shares of ES stock opened at $90.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.04 and its 200 day moving average is $86.99.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.82%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

