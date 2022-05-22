Bank of Montreal Can Sells 62,118 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62,118 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $47,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.45.

SNPS stock opened at $306.72 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $240.76 and a one year high of $377.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.00.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

