Bank of Montreal Can Sells 6,621 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,621 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $49,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,645,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,922,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,204,000 after acquiring an additional 272,392 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,750,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,350,000 after acquiring an additional 227,488 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG opened at $228.65 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $222.14 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.58.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

