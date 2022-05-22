Bank of Montreal Can Trims Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 305,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,495 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $41,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in Global Payments by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,066,000 after purchasing an additional 92,854 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 2,266.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,706 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Global Payments by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,808,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,532,000 after purchasing an additional 93,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,202 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $122.10 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.80 and a 12 month high of $197.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

Several analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.46.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

