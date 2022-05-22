Bank of Montreal Can Trims Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,778,936 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 750,267 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.71% of Kinross Gold worth $50,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 79,926 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 34,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,977,636 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,920,000 after purchasing an additional 727,155 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,453,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,524 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,499,229 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,766,000 after purchasing an additional 302,457 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950,090 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.01. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $8.23.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.36.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

