Bao Finance (BAO) Price Hits $0.0001

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. In the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $8,930.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

