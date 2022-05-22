Barclays Boosts Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Price Target to €29.60

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from €29.00 ($30.21) to €29.60 ($30.83) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GASNY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a €22.70 ($23.65) price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Naturgy Energy Group has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

Shares of GASNY opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

About Naturgy Energy Group (Get Rating)

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.