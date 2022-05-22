BENQI (QI) Reaches Market Cap of $4.95 Million

BENQI (QI) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. In the last week, BENQI has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. One BENQI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. BENQI has a market cap of $4.95 million and approximately $17.38 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

