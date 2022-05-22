Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BRY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Berry to $15.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. Berry has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.98 million, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Berry had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Berry will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.50%.

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $22,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,703,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,803,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Berry by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Berry by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

