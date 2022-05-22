Bevan Wright Purchases 10,000 Shares of Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Stock

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) EVP Bevan Wright purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 600,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN MITQ opened at $1.33 on Friday. Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $27.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Moving iMage Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moving iMage Technologies by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Moving iMage Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moving iMage Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Moving iMage Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, a digital cinema company, designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. Its products and services focus on the integration needs associated with the building, modernization, and equipping of motion picture exhibition theatres.

