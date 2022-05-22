B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut B&G Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NYSE BGS opened at $21.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.31. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $532.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.02 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,603,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,317,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,073,000 after purchasing an additional 460,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,409,000 after purchasing an additional 371,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,646,000 after purchasing an additional 226,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,653,000 after purchasing an additional 132,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

