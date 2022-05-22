BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Stake Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 711,448 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,063 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $42,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter worth approximately $125,709,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 114.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,164,000 after buying an additional 1,416,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 218.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,608,210 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,071,000 after buying an additional 1,103,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 284.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 810,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,351,000 after buying an additional 599,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP stock opened at $67.32 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.26.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($26.94) price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.12) to GBX 2,300 ($28.35) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.82) to GBX 2,400 ($29.59) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,178.15.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

