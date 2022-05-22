BIDR Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (BIDR)

BIDR (BIDR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. During the last week, BIDR has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $15.35 million and approximately $16.57 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,984.01 or 0.09848504 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.21 or 0.00475949 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00033558 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008523 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars.

