Big Digital Shares Achieves Market Capitalization of $90,695.92 (BDS)

Big Digital Shares (BDS) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Big Digital Shares has a total market capitalization of $90,695.92 and approximately $325.00 worth of Big Digital Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Big Digital Shares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Big Digital Shares has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.97 or 0.09198340 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 537.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.86 or 0.00486258 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00033623 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008503 BTC.

Big Digital Shares Coin Profile

Big Digital Shares’ total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Big Digital Shares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Big Digital Shares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Digital Shares directly using U.S. dollars.

