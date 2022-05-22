BinaryX (BNX) Price Hits $116.30 on Top Exchanges

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 22nd. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for $116.30 or 0.00385823 BTC on popular exchanges. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $235.27 million and approximately $23.94 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004637 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 1,130.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.03 or 0.00195828 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Chip (CHIP) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

