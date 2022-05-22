Bitcoin Gold Market Cap Reaches $332.80 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $19.00 or 0.00062901 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $332.80 million and $3.23 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.06 or 0.00364312 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00070604 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005902 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

