Blockmason Credit Protocol Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last Week (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $241,536.16 and $4.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockmason Credit Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

