Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) Trading 0% Higher

Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE – Get Rating) shares traded up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.52 and last traded at $23.52. 178 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blue Horizon BNE ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 5.03% of Blue Horizon BNE ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

