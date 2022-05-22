Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ BKEP opened at $4.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.71. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.24 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Blueknight Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 73.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 762,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 62,672 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 54.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 31,041 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 6.7% in the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,191,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,735,000 after buying an additional 201,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

