Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $894.36 Million

Analysts expect Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) to post $894.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Bread Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $918.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $854.05 million. Bread Financial reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bread Financial will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $4.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bread Financial.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.18 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 36.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.74 EPS.

NYSE BFH opened at $48.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Bread Financial has a twelve month low of $46.31 and a twelve month high of $128.16. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.80%.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

