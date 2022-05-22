Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $894.36 Million

Posted by on May 22nd, 2022

Analysts expect Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFHGet Rating) to post $894.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Bread Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $918.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $854.05 million. Bread Financial reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bread Financial will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $4.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bread Financial.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.18 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 36.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.74 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

NYSE BFH opened at $48.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Bread Financial has a twelve month low of $46.31 and a twelve month high of $128.16. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.80%.

About Bread Financial (Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bread Financial (BFH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH)

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.