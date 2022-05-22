Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Million

Analysts expect Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Brickell Biotech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110,000.00. Brickell Biotech posted sales of $150,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,306.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brickell Biotech will report full year sales of $3.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $480,000.00 to $5.46 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.69 million, with estimates ranging from $4.98 million to $6.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brickell Biotech.

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 191.55% and a negative net margin of 8,325.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brickell Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of BBI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 8,066,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,857,230. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.12. Brickell Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 142.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 44,248 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 69.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 11.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63,982 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Brickell Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brickell Biotech (BBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.