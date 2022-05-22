Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,863,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.71% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $2,354,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,919 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 698,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after purchasing an additional 117,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY opened at $76.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $78.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

