BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 186.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,874 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $22,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,650.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.70.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.07. 1,818,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,720,486. The company has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.76. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.60 and a 12-month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

