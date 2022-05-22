BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805,477 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 42,539 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $40,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.01. 24,325,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,619,264. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.46.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

