Britvic (LON:BVIC) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 855 ($10.54) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 985 ($12.14) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.07) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.88) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 960 ($11.83) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 963.75 ($11.88).

BVIC stock opened at GBX 813.50 ($10.03) on Wednesday. Britvic has a 12 month low of GBX 716.54 ($8.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,018 ($12.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 822.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 866.64. The stock has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 21.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a GBX 7.80 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

