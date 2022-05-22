Brokerages Expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to Announce $3.18 EPS

Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $3.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.37. S&P Global reported earnings of $3.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year earnings of $13.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.68 to $13.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $15.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $15.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.57.

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,914,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 472.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 80.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 515,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,204,000 after purchasing an additional 230,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $342.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $382.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. S&P Global has a one year low of $322.20 and a one year high of $484.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

