Brokerages Set Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) PT at $22.00

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMRS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amyris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Amyris has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $738.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.63.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $57.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.45 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,003,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $329,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,636 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071,616 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,815,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Amyris by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,656,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,303,000 after buying an additional 38,860 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Amyris by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,563,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,898,000 after buying an additional 2,081,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

