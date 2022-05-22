BTIG Research Cuts V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $71.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $90.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. William Blair downgraded shares of V.F. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.25.

VFC opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.10. V.F. has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in V.F. by 27.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,578,614,000 after buying an additional 6,021,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,013,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,422,270,000 after buying an additional 793,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of V.F. by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,018,000 after acquiring an additional 161,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $895,714,000 after acquiring an additional 910,686 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

