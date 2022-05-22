Bytom Price Up 5.5% This Week (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. Bytom has a total market cap of $16.92 million and $2.15 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000286 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00239505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00016245 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002914 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005933 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000855 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 56.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,754,898,788 coins and its circulating supply is 1,658,093,431 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

