Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $92.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.70. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.36 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30). CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.64.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

