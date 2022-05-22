Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,493 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 0.5% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $367.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.00. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Edward Jones raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $595.95.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

