Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,896 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COP opened at $105.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $108.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.79.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

