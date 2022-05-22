Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,992,000. Albar Capital Ltd lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 429,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,643,000 after purchasing an additional 307,826 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,832,409 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.73. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.97.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ON. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.58.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

