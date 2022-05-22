Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.00 million-$73.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.54 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.28-$0.70 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMBM. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $59.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $351.47 million, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMBM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 428.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 179,954 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 131.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 536.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 34.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 15.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

