Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Given New C$66.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CAR.UN. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.50 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$66.17.

Shares of TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$48.62 on Wednesday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$45.87 and a twelve month high of C$62.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$51.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16. The company has a market cap of C$8.45 billion and a PE ratio of 6.08.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

