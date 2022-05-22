Casper Trading Up 4.5% Over Last Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Over the last week, Casper has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $193.55 million and $4.69 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,209.52 or 0.10695652 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 491.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.70 or 0.00485542 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00033520 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008612 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,883,182,385 coins and its circulating supply is 4,829,436,194 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

