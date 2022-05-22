Caspian (CSP) Trading 23.6% Higher Over Last Week

Caspian (CSP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Caspian has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $809.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Caspian Profile

Caspian (CSP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

