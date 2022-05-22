Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Centamin from GBX 112 ($1.38) to GBX 108 ($1.33) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.08.

CELTF opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. Centamin has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $1.76.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

