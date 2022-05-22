C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of C&F Financial stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.16. C&F Financial has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $181.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

In other C&F Financial news, Director James H. Hudson III sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $112,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,627 shares in the company, valued at $593,093.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 428.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 1,636.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 304.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in C&F Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in C&F Financial by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

