C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $51.17

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.17 and traded as high as $52.09. C&F Financial shares last traded at $51.20, with a volume of 4,463 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C&F Financial in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average is $51.16. The stock has a market cap of $181.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.02%.

In other C&F Financial news, Director James H. Hudson III sold 2,200 shares of C&F Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $112,222.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,093.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

About C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.