Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. Cheetah Mobile has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $103.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 26,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 15,303 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

