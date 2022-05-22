Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCMGet Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. Cheetah Mobile has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $103.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 26,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 15,303 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

