China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CAAS opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $89.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. China Automotive Systems has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.49.
China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About China Automotive Systems (Get Rating)
China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.
