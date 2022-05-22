China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAAS opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $89.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. China Automotive Systems has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.49.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAAS. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Automotive Systems (Get Rating)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

