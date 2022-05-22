ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 31,259 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMOS opened at $32.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.88. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ( NASDAQ:IMOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

