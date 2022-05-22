Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 28,086 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $42,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,948.82.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,294.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,233.25 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,487.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,560.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

