Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.76 Billion

Brokerages expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) to post sales of $12.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.69 billion and the highest is $12.90 billion. Cisco Systems posted sales of $13.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year sales of $51.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.15 billion to $52.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $53.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.36 billion to $56.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.09.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $178.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

