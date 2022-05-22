Citigroup Cuts HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Price Target to $6.00

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $6.80 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HUYA. downgraded shares of HUYA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HUYA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, CLSA cut their price objective on HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HUYA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98. HUYA has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $999.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.72.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21. HUYA had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HUYA will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HUYA by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,299 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,410,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,787,000 after buying an additional 265,016 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 849.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. 25.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HUYA (Get Rating)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.