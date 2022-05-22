Civilization (CIV) 1-Day Volume Reaches $246,744.00

Civilization (CIV) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, Civilization has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One Civilization coin can now be bought for $0.0785 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges. Civilization has a total market cap of $23.55 million and $246,744.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,143.39 or 0.99998957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001659 BTC.

About Civilization

Civilization is a coin. It launched on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using US dollars.

